Stevensville Police Department
Photo Courtesy: Stevensville Police Department Facebook

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A new scam is circulating online, according to the Stevensville Police Department (SPD).

SPD said via Facebook the scam includes criminals reaching out to company human resource departments pretending to be an employee.

The scammers change the direct deposit accounts and provide a fake copy of a cancelled check as proof of the previous account being cancelled. 

SPD is advising to get in contact with your employer and employees to increase security clearance on accounts.

