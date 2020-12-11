POLSON, Mont. - The Polson Police Department is seeking information from the public on recent package thefts.
Police say on Thursday, Dec. 10, a black Jeep was seen following a UPS truck around the southeast side of Polson. According to police, the occupant(s) of the vehicle were removing packages left by the UPS delivery person.
Officers are now looking for residents who may be missing packages delivered on Thursday. If you are missing a package, have information regarding the suspect(s), or have surveillance footage from a home security system that may be useful, you are asked to call Polson police at (406) 883-7301.