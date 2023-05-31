The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
THREE FORKS, MT – A small portion of the Jefferson River is closed to all recreation.
The closure extends from Williams’ Bridge Fishing Access Site to the bridge on Meridian Road. High river flows coupled with ongoing repairs to Meridian Bridge have created a hazardous obstruction for people floating on the river.
The closure will remain in effect until further notice. For updated information on restrictions and closures of lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and waterbodies, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.
