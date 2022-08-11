WISDOM, Mont. - Wildlife officials are entirely closing a portion of the upper Big Hole River to fishing starting Thursday night due to low flows.

The closure impacts the river's confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River upstream to Saginaw Bridge, and goes into effect 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a press release the portion of the river will remain closed until FWP in coordination with the Big Hole Watershed Committee ends the closure, or until Oct. 31.

The closure overrides the hoot owl fishing restriction put into place July 29.

FWP said in its release, "Flows at a U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Wisdom fell below 20 cubic feet per second on Aug. 8, meeting criteria for the full fishing closure outlined in the Big Hole River Watershed Committee Drought Management Plan."

The reasoning behind fishing restrictions is to protect fish against diseases and death during conditions, including low flows and high water temperatures, mixed with other troubles, including catch-and-release fishing.

FWP's release said the following:

"All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers. Anglers can help reduce stress for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish where fishing is allowed, though fish mortality may still occur:

• Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted.

• Land the fish quickly.

• Wet your hands before handling the fish.

• Keep the fish in water as much as possible.

• Remove the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single and barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier.

• If the fish is hooked deeply, you may have to cut the line at the fish’s mouth or consider keeping it if regulations allow.

• Let the fish recover before releasing it."