MISSOULA, Mont. - The Poverello Center was notified on Aug. 11 that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Poverello, the staff immediately ran through contact tracing protocols and identified any close contacts and asked them to quarantine at home.
Poverello also arranged for all close contacts to be tested for COVID-19. According to Poverello, the testing identified another positive test leading to the same protocols to take place again.
Poverello said everybody who's considered a close contact with either person has been contacted by the health department and that being associated with Poverello doesn't mean you are a close contact.
The Poverello Center is going to be closing during the day, but services will still be available. Sack lunches provided by the Mossoula Food Bank will be handed out at the Poverello Center from 4-7 p.m. and doors will open at 8:45 p.m. for emergency overnight shelter.