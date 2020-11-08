Power outage impacting people in Big Sky and Ennis

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The strong winter storms overnight caused power outages in Big Sky and Ennis.
Jo Dee Black, NorthWestern Energy, Public Relation Specialist said, “It was reported around 2:45 a.m. crews responded to the extreme weather conditions; the wind plus snow and ice on the lines contributed to conditions where there were actually broken power poles.”
The crews have been working on temporary solutions and replacing the poles.
Black said, safety is the number one priority in these weather conditions.
“If you see a down or lulled hanging power line stay clear of it stay away and when you see our crew out working please give them plenty of space too,” Black said
The power should be back on by 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
There have also been reports of power outages in Vaughan, Cascade and Great Falls.