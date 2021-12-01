UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 1:37 P.M.
Blackfeet Fire Management told us all power should be working at this time.
However, there may still be some outages west of Browning.
Residents who are still out of power are asked to stay where they are and call Glacier Electric at (406)-873-5566.
The fire is burning an estimated 400-500 acres. Officials will give a more accurate size estimate later this afternoon, Blackfeet Fire Management officer Carter Gallineaux told us.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 12:39 pm:
As of 11:30 am, Glacier Electric Cooperative they have two lines back.
There are still outages scattered throughout the area, including Rodeo Dr. in Browning, parts of East Glacier, Heart Butte and Pike Lake.
Glacier Electric Cooperative says they have crews working on the outages and that at this time, there is no estimated time of restoration.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 11:49 am:
The fire reported near Browning has been confirmed to be one large fire, and not three individual fires the Browning Fire Department (BFD) tells us.
An initial call reporting the fire came in at 4:22 am, and it was contained around 11:00 am Wednesday. There is no word just yet on the size of the fire.
A barn was damaged in the fire, and no other damages or injuries have been reported.
The fire is reportedly 100% under control, and is 50% contained.
At this time Blackfoot residents are allowed to return home, however, power outages are being reported BFD said.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:58 A.M.
US Highway 2 is reopened between Browning and Meriwether, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said.
Drive slowly and be alert for emergency crews.
BROWNING, Mont. - According to dispatch for the Blackfeet Tribal Nation Law Enforcement, three fires have been reported. Dispatch was very busy, but did confirm multiple fires in the area. From what we understand, they are grass fires.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Agency posted the following evacuation notice on Facebook: "US2 East from Browning to Meriweather is shut down per Department of Transportation. Please use an alternate route and stay off the roads. Vehicles on the road are making it harder for emergency personnel to do their jobs."
According to viewers in the area, there is no power in the area and winds are bad.
Northwestern energy currently does not have any outages reported on the map in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.