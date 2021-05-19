Project Tomorrow organizing baseball night for suicide prevention

MISSOULA, Mont. - Project Tomorrow is a suicide prevention organization based in Missoula that's working to bring people more tomorrows.
In 2018, a report showed that Montana had one of the highest suicide rates in the country. In that report, there were 25.9 suicides for every 100,000 residents. That was double the national average in 2016.
On Wednesday, May 19 all proceeds from the Paddleheads baseball game will go towards Project Tomorrow Montana. Tickets are $5 and can be bought by clicking here.