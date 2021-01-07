Propane tanks cause explosion, fire in Big Sky

BIG SKY, Mont. - On Wednesday, the Big Sky Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 191 at the Kenyon Noble concrete batch plant for a vehicle fire that was reported to have spread to a large commercial structure. 

When on the way, crews were told that there had been an explosion and that a propane truck was involved. There were a few other small explosions that happened shortly after arrival. 

Crews were able to establish a water supply and were able to mount a defensive attack using large water portable ground monitors to suppress the fire.

Upon investigation, the driver of the gas truck stated that he was going to fill the 2-1000-gallon stationary tanks when he slid on the ice and ran into one of the tanks, shearing the main line and the vaporizer causing the immediate fire.  

Tags

News For You