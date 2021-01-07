Propane tanks cause explosion, fire in Big Sky

BIG SKY, Mont. - On Wednesday, the Big Sky Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 191 at the Kenyon Noble concrete batch plant for a vehicle fire that was reported to have spread to a large commercial structure.
When on the way, crews were told that there had been an explosion and that a propane truck was involved. There were a few other small explosions that happened shortly after arrival.
Crews were able to establish a water supply and were able to mount a defensive attack using large water portable ground monitors to suppress the fire.
Upon investigation, the driver of the gas truck stated that he was going to fill the 2-1000-gallon stationary tanks when he slid on the ice and ran into one of the tanks, shearing the main line and the vaporizer causing the immediate fire.