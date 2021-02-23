GERALDINE, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about nine miles of primary route 80 (MT-80), five miles southeast of the City of Geraldine. The project begins at reference post 43.1 and extends northeast ending at Square Butte Bench Road.
Proposed work includes refinishing the roadway surface, applying a seal to extend the roadway life, upgrading existing guardrail ends, replacing signs as necessary and adding a chevron sign at reference post 42.0, and re-striping and painting the roadway. These improvements will improve the ride, extend the life of the roadway, and enhance safety of the roadway for the traveling public.
The project is tentatively planned for 2022, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funds.
An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted here online, or to the Montana Department of Transportation Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9847000.
The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at (406) 454-5897 or District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at (406) 788-2773 with questions or concerns.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.