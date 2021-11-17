HELENA, Mont. - A proposed rule-change will grant Montana workers more access to apprenticeships.
“For too long, unnecessary red tape has tied up employers looking to offer apprenticeship opportunities and build a more highly-skilled workforce,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “With this commonsense rule change, we can dramatically increase apprenticeship opportunities for hardworking Montanans to meet current and future workforce needs.”
Through an apprenticeship, workers can get paid, on-the-job training for skills particular to the employer's profession. There are more than 2,600 active apprenticeships in 85 different professions throughout the state.
Instead of requiring employers to give two journeymen supervision to one apprentice, the rule-change allows one journeyman to to oversee two apprentices.
Additionally, the rule-change would make Montana more competitive to neighboring states; Wyoming can have two apprentices to one journeyman, North Dakota can have three apprentices to one journeyman and Idaho can have four apprentices to one journeyman.
The governor's release said Gianforte pressed the timeliness rule-change with the high housing demand and recent investments to set up broadband across he state.
The proposed rule-change may be put in place as soon as next month, awaiting public opinion.