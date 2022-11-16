Public asked to line streets of Bozeman for ESPN's College GameDay arrival

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of Brawl of the Wild and ESPN's College GameDay arrival in Bozeman, Montana State University is asking the public to line the city streets Thursday.
The College GameDay bus will start its route at "The M" at 12:30 p.m., then make its way to Main Street at 1 p.m. and finish at American Indian Hall at 2 p.m.
Montana State Bobcats wrote via Twitter, "Help us line the streets of Bozeman TOMORROW and show ESPN what the Blue & Gold is all about."
IT'S HAPPENING! @CollegeGameDay's bus is making its first-ever trip to the state of Montana.— Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) November 16, 2022
Help us line the streets of Bozeman TOMORROW and show ESPN what the Blue & Gold is all about. #GoCatsGo #GameDayInBozeman pic.twitter.com/VtMXCM5Inw
