Reba McEntire to join ABC’s Montana crime show “Big Sky.”

According to multiple sources, Reba McEntire will join ABC’s Montana-based crime show “Big Sky,” for season three.

McEntire has a history with the state of Montana, she’s known to be a regular at multiple restaurants and shops in the Bozeman area.

It’s well known that one of her favorite restaurants is Kountry Korner and she loves the prime rib.

The show is based on books written by C.J. Box an author from Wyoming.

Box said in a previous interview that he felt as though film crews represented Montana well and that Hollywood didn’t take too many creative liberties.

The book series “The Highway,” was inspired by Box’s daughter and her commute between their Wyoming home and the University of Wyoming.

Hopefully, McEntire, will be able to infuse her experience with the state into the show.

You can watch “Big Sky,” on ABC Montana, season two is currently airing. If you join us from Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls, Missoula, or Kalispell, you’ll be able to watch it on our ABC affiliates on Tuesday night.