RED LODGE, Mont. - Dry conditions around the state have been turning typical firework shows into fire hazards. However, Red Lodge Proud & Beautiful says their firework spectacular is still a-go for the 4th of July this year.
Though fireworks are prohibited within city limits, after talking with city, county officials and the fire chief, it has been determined that the firework show will be put on with added safety measures.
They will have a professional crew setting off the fireworks, as well as fire trucks, a water truck, bulldozer and firefighting personnel on scene.
If you like to make a donation to the event, you can do so by dropping it off at the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, in any donation containers around town or through PayPal at www.paypal.com/donate.