Liz Cheney, Donald Trump feud gets mixed reviews in Wyoming

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo U.S.Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat on Cheney, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews at home. So far, Wyoming's governor and congressional delegation have opted against sticking their necks out for Cheney, who faces ouster from House GOP leadership over her opposition to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

WYOMING - Rep. Liz Cheney will serve as the vice chair for the Jan. 6 committee, her office confirmed Sept. 2. 

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day," Cheney said. "I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal. We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th. We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete."

The committee was established to investigate and report on the "facts, circumstances, and causes related to the January 6th attack and interference with the peaceful transfer of power."

Tags

News For You