WYOMING - Rep. Liz Cheney will serve as the vice chair for the Jan. 6 committee, her office confirmed Sept. 2.
“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day," Cheney said. "I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal. We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th. We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete."
RIGHT NOW: I’ve just spoken with @RepLizCheney’s office who confirms to me that the congresswoman from Wyoming will serve as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/NZVa14ggLA— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) September 2, 2021
The committee was established to investigate and report on the "facts, circumstances, and causes related to the January 6th attack and interference with the peaceful transfer of power."