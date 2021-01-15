Matt Rosendale

HELENA, Mont. - Representative Matt Rosendale announced his support for two proposed amendments to the U.S. Constitution Thursday.

Rep. Rosendale wrote:

Rep. Rosendale supports term limits

The first amendment, H.J. Res. 12, would amend the Constitution to establish term limits for members of Congress. You can read the proposed amendment here.

The second amendment, H.J. Res. 7 would amend the Constitution so that if members of Congress do not pass a budget prior to the beginning of the fiscal year, they will not get paid. You can read the proposed amendment here.

