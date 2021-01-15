HELENA, Mont. - Representative Matt Rosendale announced his support for two proposed amendments to the U.S. Constitution Thursday.
Rep. Rosendale wrote:
The first amendment, H.J. Res. 12, would amend the Constitution to establish term limits for members of Congress. You can read the proposed amendment here.
The second amendment, H.J. Res. 7 would amend the Constitution so that if members of Congress do not pass a budget prior to the beginning of the fiscal year, they will not get paid. You can read the proposed amendment here.