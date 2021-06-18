MONTANA - Rep. Matt Rosendale released a statement via Twitter Wednesday on why he voted against the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The following Rosendale's entire statement:
"I voted against a bill that would make Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday. One of 14 Republicans to do so. This legislation is the culmination of decades of efforts by the Left to prevent unashamed celebrations of our national story, heritage, and history.
Their intent is to replace the Fourth of July with this new day, one that will inevitably focus on America's darkest moments.
We're not perfect as a country, but we are a great nation, morally, economically, culturally, and in many other ways besides. I will never support efforts to pull down that legacy and replace it with self-hatred.— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) June 16, 2021