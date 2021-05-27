UPDATE: MAY 27 AT 8:37 A.M.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The standoff in Columbia Falls Wednesday night reportedly ended in gunfire.
The Daily Interlake reported law enforcement exchanged gunfire with a woman who was barricaded inside a camper on Dawn Drive for seven hours.
The woman was injured around 5 p.m. Wednesday, and taken to a local hospital.
Neighbors had evacuated from their homes as the scene unfolded.
The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
We reached out to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to ask why this woman was wanted, but we have not heard back.
FCSO wrote in a Twitter post there is an active SWAT situation.
This is a developing story.
