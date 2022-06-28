Helena Valley
Christine Sullivan, News Reporter

HELENA VALLEY, Mont. -  Multiple fire agencies responded to a wildfire Monday in the area of 3 Mile Road, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff‘s Office.

Birdseye Rural Fire Department and multiple volunteer fire departments from Helena Valley had multiple residences on Murray Drive evacuated. 

The fire is contained and only grew to about three acres. No structures were lost and the sheriff's office is investigating what started it. 

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership
    Great Falls

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership

      Enter to win a FREE 6-month membership to Peak at West Bank Landing, or Peak Health and Wellness in Great Falls.

      Tags

      News For You