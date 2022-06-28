HELENA VALLEY, Mont. - Multiple fire agencies responded to a wildfire Monday in the area of 3 Mile Road, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff‘s Office.
Birdseye Rural Fire Department and multiple volunteer fire departments from Helena Valley had multiple residences on Murray Drive evacuated.
The fire is contained and only grew to about three acres. No structures were lost and the sheriff's office is investigating what started it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.