MONTANA - A bipartisan resolution celebrating Yellowstone National Park's 150th anniversary was passed in the United States Senate Friday.
Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester introduced the resolution.
The following is a statement from Sen. Daines, via a release from his office:
“150 years ago, Yellowstone became our very first national park, and ever since, it has been inspiring folks from across the world to come see the great outdoors and what Montana and the West have to offer,” Daines said. “Our parks set us apart from the rest of the world, and they are an essential part of our Montana way of life. I’m glad to join the celebrations for Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary!”
The following is a statement from Sen. Tester, via release from Daines' office:
“Creating the National Park System was one of the best ideas that the Federal Government ever had, and Montanans are fortunate to have a slice of the oldest park in our backyard,” Tester said. “Yellowstone’s significance as an important area for the history and traditions of Tribal Nations throughout the West dates back far beyond its designation as a National Park, and in the 150 years that followed, it has created countless memories for families from all over the world. It continues to drive Montana’s $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy by creating thousands of good paying jobs in southwest Montana, and it’s my honor in the Senate to help champion our National Parks so that we can preserve them for generations to come.”
