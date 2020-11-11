Ring is recalling 350,000 smart doorbells after some of them caught fire.

This recall is in second generation rings that were doorbells sold in the United States and Canada.

The recall says the video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

The $100 doorbells were sold on ring's website and on amazon between June 2020 and October 2020.

Ring has received 23 reports of doorbells catching fire and causing property damage, as well reports of minor burns.

You can follow theses links for recall information.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/ring-recalls-video-doorbells-2nd-generation-due-to-fire-hazard

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/10/tech/ring-doorbell-recall-fire/index.html