MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Some major road improvement projects are anticipated in Yellowstone National Park for 2022.
The National Parks Service (NPS) says all three projects will cause major delays and two projects will have overnight closures.
The Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb and Yellowstone River Bridge will have major delays during the project, and Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge will see overnight closures.
The Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge projects were chosen to begin at the same time so they could be completed in the same two-year time window the NPS said.
"It's important the visiting public understand the major delays that will occur in 2022 and 2023 and impacts to the South Entrance Road,” said superintendent Cam Sholly. "While we always strive to execute projects in the least impacting way, the Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge projects will seriously disrupt travel entering and exiting the park’s south entrance and visitors should plan accordingly. We very much appreciate the funding received through the Great American Outdoors Act to complete these critical projects."
A conservative backlog estimated to exceed $586 million was reported by the park in 2018, with more than half relating to park roads.
After the upcoming three projects are completed, the park will reduce its deferred maintenance backlog by about $103 million.
The following is more information on the projects according to the National Parks Service:
1. Lewis River Bridge
Location: Nearly 10 miles north of the South Entrance on the South Entrance Road.
Access: Beginning spring 2022 until fall 2023, expect up to 20-minute delays around the Lewis River Bridge while roads are open to wheeled vehicles (May-Nov.1). In addition, there will be occasional overnight closures between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. April-June and September-November. Check Park Roads for updates. Nearby pullouts and the trail to Lewis River Falls will be closed during construction.
Improvements: Built in 1960, the deteriorating Lewis River Bridge will be replaced. The replacement will be built directly east of the existing bridge to preserve safe visitor access between South Entrance and West Thumb. In addition, the newly designed parking area that serves the popular Lewis River Falls Overlook Trail will be slightly expanded to reduce vehicle congestion. Widened walkways and better pedestrian and vehicle separation will improve visitor safety. This project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act and the Legacy Restoration Fund.
2. Old Faithful to West Thumb
Access: Beginning spring 2022 until fall 2023, expect up to 30-minute delays along this segment of road while roads are open to wheeled vehicles (May-Nov.1). Anticipate an overnight closure between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sept.5 until roads close for the season.
Improvements: Approximately 22 miles of the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb will be repaved. The current pavement dates to 1987 and since then has deteriorated due to winter weather conditions and high usage. This road segment is one of the most heavily traveled in the park, connecting visitors to Old Faithful, one of the park’s most-visited destinations. Guardrails, culverts and other drainage structures will be replaced to enhance visitor safety. This project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act and the Legacy Restoration Fund.
3. Yellowstone River Bridge
Location: Near Tower Junction along the Northeast Entrance Road.
Access: Anticipated to begin fall 2022 until fall 2025, expect up to 30-minute delays in this area year-round. The Yellowstone Picnic Area, Wrecker Curve access road and parking area will be closed during construction. Hiking trails will remain open in the area.
Improvements: Built in the early 1960’s, the deteriorating Yellowstone River Bridge will be replaced with a new bridge to preserve year-round safe visitor access to and from the Northeast Entrance and the communities of Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana. The new bridge will be located 500 feet south of its existing location. Several new pullouts will increase viewing opportunities, trail and fishing access. Paved trailhead parking will be constructed for three local trails. The Yellowstone River Picnic Area will be reconstructed to accommodate increased visitor use. This project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act and the Legacy Restoration Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.