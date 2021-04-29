MONTANA - A bill to protect first responders, tow truck drivers and highway workers working on the side of the road was signed into law Thursday in Montana, Move Over Montana announced.
HB 264 revises the rules for passing emergency and law enforcement vehicles, including tow trucks. People who do not slow down and move over for these vehicles could face more serious consequences, like be charged with reckless endangerment of emergency personnel.
For a first offense, a person could be imprisoned for up to 90 days and fined up to $500. For a second offense, a person could be imprisoned for up to six months and fined up to $1,000.
It's Official!!! HB 264 is now law in Montana!!! Thank you to everyone that was part of this bill's journey! It took...Posted by Move Over Montana on Thursday, April 29, 2021