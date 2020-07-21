The Chippewa Cree Tribe on the Rocky Boy Reservation was one of the first in the state to take action in the fight against Coronavirus back in March. They've recently extended a Stay-at-Home order indefinitely until the Tribal Council declares otherwise.

According to Tessie LaMere, Tribal Health Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Rocky Boy Health Center, they've been holding emergency response meetings twice a day ever since the Stay-at-Home order went into effect in early July. Everyone on the reservation must wear masks at all times and a curfew has been put into place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. LaMere says the Stay- at-Home order is helping them catch up on contact tracing.

"Right at the front of this, our tribe has always been proactive."

The Rocky Boy Health facility works with an Incident Command team and tribal leaders to meet medical demands while driving Coronavirus numbers down.

"A lot of people don't realize that we service more than just the Rocky Boy Reservation."

Their service area spans close to 90 miles off the reservation -- that includes Hill and parts of Choteau County. If someone tests positive, "This does not mean they're necessarily on the reservation, it just means we did the test here."

The incident command team has created 4 threat levels that range in severity depending on the number of active cases in the community.

"When we initially got a first positive case that warrants us to go into a threat level 4, so that enacted a lot of the Stay- at -Home mandates and everything else."

The threat levels look like this:

1- Monitoring borders, temperature readings, curfew put in place

2- Limited businesses opened, gatherings limited to 50 people or less

3- All offices closed to the general public, curfew 6a.m.-10p.m., gatherings limited to 6-10 people max

4- Most severe, total shutdown to travel, essential workers only allowed on roads

Now they're carefully tracking 28 positive cases in the area, each reported to their respective counties.

Lamere says so far there have been no hospitalizations, but her team regularly meets with neighboring emergency care centers like the Northern Montana hospital and Benefis in case someone needs to be rushed to a larger facility.

"If there was a direct contact or direct exposure we're really trying to encourage those people to stay home at this time."

Lamere says they can't fully track progress from the Stay- at-Home order just yet because it's so new, but they will continue posting any updates to their Facebook page.