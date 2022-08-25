The following is the statement from the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council:

As the U.S. marks the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, we celebrate the long overdue naming of First People’s Mountain, a 10,551-foot peak at Yellowstone National Park long used by colonizers to embarrass and humiliate the Native American peoples who walked these lands for 10,000 years. The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council would like to thank its member tribes; Blackfeet Confederacy, Chippewa Cree, Confederated Salish and Kootenai, Crow Nation, Eastern Shoshone, Fort Belknap, Fort Peck, Little Shell, Northern Arapaho, and Shoshone Bannock who supported the renaming effort. Additionally, RMTLC would like to thank the tribes who directly attended the protest in 2017 to change the name of Mount Doane and Hayden Valley. Those tribes are as follows: Blackfeet Confederacy, Great Sioux Nations, Northern Cheyenne, Confederated Salish and Kootenai, and Shoshone Bannock. Furthermore, RMTLC would like to greatly thank the Global Indigenous Council as our moral partner in this sacred effort. These tribes worked tirelessly to ensure that no longer would this majestic mountain be named for Army Lt. Gustavus Doane, the leader of the 1870 attack known as, among other names, the Marias Massacre. Nearly 200 Piegan Blackfeet, many of them elderly women and young children, were executed as revenge for the death of a fur trader that they had nothing to do with. Doane, a bitter and hateful man, boasted of the Marias Massacre he led until the day he died.

Although satisfied with the renaming of First Peoples Mountain, our work is not done. We look forward to continuing to educate the American public and the world of the historical role of Indigenous peoples at Yellowstone and indeed all the national parks, which were at their genesis tribal lands. Specifically, we will endeavor to finish the work to change the name of Hayden Valley at Yellowstone, named for Ferdinand V. Hayden, a geologist, physician and white supremacist who referred to Indigenous peoples as a “lower race.” Hayden wrote of tribal peoples in his U.S. Geological Survey of Wyoming in 1882, “Unless they are localized and made to enter upon agricultural and pastoral pursuits they must ultimately be exterminated.” Hayden was an undisputed architect of the genocide of the Indigenous peoples, and Doane was without question one of the executioners. Neither name belongs anywhere on the lands sacred to the Native American nations and tribes of the West.

Respectfully,

Chairman Gerald Gray, Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council