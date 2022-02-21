Rollover crash blocking passing lane on I-90 near Missoula

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a pair of twin girls, Pejuta and Tashunka Foster, has been cancelled. The girls have been found and are safe.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills 15 to 25 below zero expected. Also, watch for blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&