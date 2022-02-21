Rollover crash blocking passing lane on I-90 near Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A rollover crash is creating a blockage on I-90 westbound east of Missoula Monday.
The crash, located at mile-marker 140, is blocking the westbound passing lane at this time, the Montana Department of Transportation said.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills 15 to 25 below zero expected. Also, watch for blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
MISSOULA, Mont. - A rollover crash is creating a blockage on I-90 westbound east of Missoula Monday.
The crash, located at mile-marker 140, is blocking the westbound passing lane at this time, the Montana Department of Transportation said.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a pair of twin girls, Pejuta and Tashunka Foster, has been cancelled. The girls have been found and are safe.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills 15 to 25 below zero expected. Also, watch for blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.