The following is a Facebook post from Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office:

SANDERS COUNTY, Mont. - On Wednesday April 6th, Deputy April Phillips was involved in a head on crash resulting in her being transported by ambulance to Clark Fork Valley Hospital. Deputy Phillips is now home and recovering.

We would like to thank you all for your thoughts, prayers and concerns for Deputy Phillips.

All of us here at Sanders County Sheriff's Office are thankful that Deputy Phillips will be back to work soon and thankful for the wonderful caring people in our community!

Deputy Phillips would like to specifically thank Heron Fire, Noxon Fire and Noxon Ambulance for their help and quick response!

The Monatana Highway Patrol is in charge of this crash investigation. [sic.]