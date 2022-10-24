MISSOULA, Mont. - Scattered snow and ice are reported on roadways in throughout eastern and central Montana Monday morning.

Eastern Montana

The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report shows road conditions being covered with mostly snow ice and scattered snow-ice on I-94 in areas surrounding Glendive and Miles City.

In the Billings area, roads are looking mostly dry; however, MDT is reporting black ice and snow covered road conditions 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 to 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514.

There is reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice from Junction Montana Secondary 457-Wyola-Exit 544 to Wyoming State Line.

From 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514 to Junction Montana Secondary 457-Wyola-Exit 544, there is reduced visibility and scattered slush.

Central Montana

In central Montana, Highway 89 road conditions appear to have scattered snow/ice near Choteau and Browning. Road conditions are appearing to be dry in the Great Falls area; however, Helena road conditions are appearing to be wet/scattered wet.

Western Montana

Road conditions in north western Montana in the areas of Missoula and Kalispell are appearing to be mostly dry; however, MDT is reporting wet/scattered wet road conditions on I-90 in Missoula.

In the areas surrounding Bozeman, roads are appearing to be dry

In the Butte area, road conditions are appearing to have scattered snow and ice at the junction I-90 east Butte-Exit 129. There is scattered ice and frost from Freely Exit 111 to Junction I-90 East-Butte-Exit 129.

Visit MDT's 511 road report for more information and updates on road conditions.