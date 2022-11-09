Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in Missoula proper, 5 to 8 inches in the Bitterroot Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the Bitterroot Valley will cause blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile at times. Winds are expected to slowly diminish in the afternoon. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&