SAINT IGNATIUS, Mont. - Saint Ignatius Public Schools (SIPS) is seeking information on vandalism at the high school softball field that happened Saturday night.
SIPS wrote in a Facebook post:
"So very frustrated with the vandalism that happened last night at the high school softball field. If anyone knows who is responsible for this please let school officials know. The vandalism is so disrespectful to the hard work of our community members and students. We need to know who keeps doing this please. The Bulldog was hand painted by school students. Any information would be greatly appreciated."