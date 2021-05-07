BROWNING, Mont. - Search and Rescue efforts for 26-year-old Leo Wagner, who has been missing since April 27, continue in the Babb/St. Mary area.
According to a release from Blackfeet Nation Executive Committee, divers and horseback riders, along with those on foot have been looking since last Friday.
The Incident Command Center has been working with several agencies, including Flathead County Sheriff's office who brought their mobile incident command unit and dive team, as well as other search and rescue members.
Search members include tribal, local and county officials, as well as volunteers.
Leo is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have information, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406) 338-4000 or call 911.