ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - A search is on for an 86-year-old man, Charles Sanders, who was last seen leaving a store in St. Ignatius Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Sanders was seen on video leaving the store.

He is described as a man, standing 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds, having grey hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a light and dark plaid shirt with a dark vest over it, dark colored pants and a black ‘Dave Smith’ hat.

His vehicle is described as a white Ford F350 flatbed truck, and he brought his dog Megan is with him--his dog is described as a Blue Healer/Aussie mix.

The DOJ said Sanders has early-stage dementia and needs medications. He also may be hard-hearing as he needs hearing aids to hear, but they may have quit.

Anyone with information on Sanders's whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301 ext 1 or call 9-1-1.