Search underway for missing woman and her newborn last seen in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Madison County, Montana Nov. 17 or 18.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Laura Mae Sprinkle, 36, is thought to have given birth to her newborn baby in a hotel room in Madison County Nov. 17 or 18.
The DOJ says in the MEPA it is believed neither Sprinkle nor her baby have received medical treatment.
Sprinkle was known to be traveling with Sean Gary, 37, and both are known to use drugs, according to the DOJ.
Sprinkle is described as 5-foot-7, 130-pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.
Gary is described as a white man, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
The car they are driving in is described as an 80s or 90s brown class C motor home with Montana 51 county plates.
The DOJ said there is worry for Laura and her baby's wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriffs office at 406-843-5301 or 9-1-1.
