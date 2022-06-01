HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing woman last seen in the Helena area.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kelly Sue Kelly, 59, is unhoused and was last seen on foot.

According to the DOJ, she has threatened to complete suicide and may have knifes in her possession.

She's described as a white woman, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Helena police at 406 442-3233.

      News For You