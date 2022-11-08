Release from the Montana Secretary of State
HELENA, Mont. — As polls closed across Montana, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen thanked state and local election officials for their efforts during the state's midterm General Election. Secretary Jacobsen also thanked the thousands of voters who cast their ballots, while offering congratulations to all of the candidates appearing on the midterm ballots.
"Our state and local election officials have worked incredibly hard to provide all Montanans with an election they can be proud of. Thank you for the significant amount of work before and during Election Day, as well as the continued efforts to follow," said Secretary Jacobsen. "Thank you, Montana voters, for participating in our electoral process. Casting your ballot means your voice is heard, and you determine the leaders of our state."
"Also, to the candidates, thank you for your willingness to serve our great state," Secretary Jacobsen continued. "It takes a lot of determination to campaign and meet with voters, so I offer my congratulations to all of the candidates on the ballot during Tuesday's election."
County election offices will provide updated election results following the close of polls. Results will be available on the Secretary of State's website, https://sosmt.gov, through the Election Night Reporting System. Please note, results are unofficial until canvassed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.