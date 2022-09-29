Snow, weather, cold - Vault

Press release from Yellowstone National Park

On Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m., the Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close in anticipation of forecasted winter weather conditions.

This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend. The highway will reopen as conditions allow.

Check the Montana  and  Wyoming  departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.

    News For You