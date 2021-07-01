Glacier National Park

Courtesy: Glacier National Park Facebook

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. - A section of the Hidden Lake Trail is closed due to bears frequenting the area.

Glacier National Park tells us the area of the trail from the visitor's center to the overlook has been closed to hikers. 

The trail was previously closed from the overlook to the lake due to fish spawning and bear feeding on the fish at this time of year.

