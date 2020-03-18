A semi truck has crashed into a guard rail on I-90, leading to some lane closures and reduced speeds east of Manhattan Wednesday morning.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, a semi-truck hit a guard rail at milepost 291.5 two miles east of Manhattan at Heebs Overpass. There was 250 feet of guard rail damaged, blocking the passing lane.
MDT and fire crews are on scene, while the Montana Highway Patrol is en route.
There are reduced speeds in the area and single-lane traffic. Delays should be expected.
