UPDATE NOV. 5 AT 1:56 PM:
Senator Steve Daines gave a statement Friday after receiving a response from U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Mayorkas’ response was to a letter sent by Daines asking for answers about an Afghan evacuee who was arrested in Missoula, and the vetting process for all Afghan evacuees placed in the country as a result of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In the response, Mayorkas outlined the vetting process and said Zabihullah Mohmand completed the rigorous and multi-layered screening and vetting process at an international transit point and again at a U.S. port of entry.
“Prior to being granted entry into the United States, no derogatory information, including a criminal record, was identified,” Mayorkas wrote. “If the evacuee is convicted of or pleads guilty to the criminal charge for which he was arrested in Montana, or if he is otherwise determined to have violated a condition of parole or be a threat to public safety, he will be placed in removal proceedings.”
Senator Daines issued the following statement regarding the response from Mayorkas:
“Once again, DHS offers little detail and leaves many questions unanswered. This is unacceptable. I’m very concerned that the vetting process that allowed Zabihullah Mohmand into our country is not following federal law and has resulted in dangerous situations for our communities. As the fallout of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan continues, we must get detailed answers on who is being brought into our country and why. I will continue to demand thorough responses from DHS for the sake of our Montana families and communities,” Daines said.
You can read the full letter from Secretary Mayorkas to Senator Daines here.
Previous coverage
HELENA, Mont. – The Departments of Homeland Security and State confirmed an Afghan evacuee charged with rape in Missoula cleared a “rigorous” screening and vetting process before he was relocated to Montana.
A letter sent from those departments to U.S. Senator Jon Tester outlines the vetting process for evacuees from Afghanistan, including the specific process for 19-year-old Zabihullah Mohmand.
Mohmand was arrested in Missoula on October 17 for sexual intercourse without consent. The victim told police Mohmand told her he was visiting from Afghanistan.
According to the letter shared by Sen. Tester’s office, “This evacuee completed the rigorous and multi-layered screening and vetting process…at an international transit point and again at a U.S. port of entry. Prior to being granted entry into the United States, no derogatory information, including a criminal record, was identified.”
The letter goes on to say that if Mohmand is convicted or pleads guilty to the sexual intercourse without consent charge, “he will be placed in removal proceedings.”
During a court appearance in Missoula on Thursday, Mohmand pleaded not guilty to a the felony charge. His next court appearance is set for December. He remains in custody at the Missoula County Detention Center.
The following in the letter to Sen. Tester from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of State: