MONTANA - Sen. Steve Daines released a statement in reaction to President Joe Biden's executive measures on gun control Thursday.
The following is a statement from Sen. Daines' office:
“More gun control is not the answer. It infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens and doesn’t go after criminals. Some of the most violent cities in America have some of the strictest gun control laws—they don’t work. Democrats want to defund the police and limit the rights of law abiding citizens, while Republicans want to support our law enforcement and protect the Second Amendment."