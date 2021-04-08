MONTANA - Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale released statements in reaction to President Joe Biden's executive measures on gun control Thursday.
The following is a statement from Sen. Daines' office:
“More gun control is not the answer. It infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens and doesn’t go after criminals. Some of the most violent cities in America have some of the strictest gun control laws—they don’t work. Democrats want to defund the police and limit the rights of law abiding citizens, while Republicans want to support our law enforcement and protect the Second Amendment."
The following is a statement from Rep. Rosendale's office:
“The Second Amendment clearly states that we as Americans have the right to keep and bear arms. The new Biden administration executive orders are just one more attempt to attack our constitutional right. They represent yet another chapter in Democrats continued failure to blame criminals who commit heinous acts, while punishing law-abiding citizens.”