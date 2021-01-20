HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines took to Twitter Wednesday, speaking out on President Joe Biden's actions on day one.
Sen. Daines tweeted this thread:
On day one, @JoeBiden has already started his attack on American energy projects.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 20, 2021
First, his disastrous Paris Climate Agreement action. Now his decision to kill the Keystone XL pipeline which will jeopardize American energy security & destroy American JOBS. We must do everything we can to keep construction of the pipeline going.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 20, 2021
That’s why I’m introducing legislation to reverse course on Biden’s terrible decision and congressionally authorize the Keystone XL pipeline. I hope ALL my colleagues-especially Republicans & Democrats in rural and western states-join in this fight.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 20, 2021