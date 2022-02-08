Sen. Daines working on bipartisan bill to ban congress members from owning, trading stocks

Sen. Steve Daines is working to introduce the first bipartisan bill in the Senate to ban members of congress, and their spouses, from owning and trading individual stocks and commodities. This was exclusively confirmed with Wake Up Montana by Daines' senior spokesperson Katie Schoettler.
"This is about restoring the American people's faith in congress, cleaning up the government and holding members accountable to the folks they are serving," Schoettler said in a statement.
It was first reported by Axios overnight that Daines was working with Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren to introduce the bill.
We'll continue to track this story and watch for a formal introduction. Historically, Daines has reached across the aisle on bipartisan pieces of legislation. Most recently, the senator worked with a Democrat senator from California to increase forest management to protect communities from wildfires and support timber jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.