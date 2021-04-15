MONTANA - Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines are slated for veterans and their families in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Helena because of Tester's SAVE LIVES Act that was signed.
“These additional vaccines are great news for hundreds of veterans and spouses across Montana—especially those in rural areas—who were previously not eligible for vaccines from VA,” Tester said. “The Department has proven it can quickly deliver vaccines where they’re most needed, and I’m proud to have worked with the Administration to secure this week’s allocations. These doses will help protect veterans and families as we work to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and reopen more communities as quickly as possible.”
- 100 first doses and 63 second doses will be administered on Wednesday, April 14
- 100-first doses will be administered on Thursday, April 15
- 80-second doses will be administered on Friday, April 16
- 200 first doses and 200-second doses will be administered on Friday, April 16
- 500 first doses and 500-second doses will be administered on Saturday, April 17
Veterans who would like to verify their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under Tester’s SAVE LIVES Act must contact (877) 468-8387 select Option 2, and then Option 2 again.