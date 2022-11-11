HELENA, Mont. - Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines celebrated Veterans Day in the Treasure State Friday.
Senator Jon Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, joined students, faculty, veterans, local officials, and community members at Lockwood High School to celebrate and honor Montana’s veterans.
“Veterans Day is a day of celebration and reflection,” said Tester. “The fact is, the cost of war isn’t just paid on the battlefield—it’s also paid by making sure our veterans have access to quality health care, good paying jobs, and affordable housing here at home. That’s why as Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’m proud our country came together earlier this year to finally do right by our toxic-exposed veterans through my bipartisan PACT Act. This law was made possible by Montana veterans and advocates who never took their foot off the gas, and together we’ll keep fighting to deliver for veterans, just as they have delivered for us.”
Senator Steve Daines spent time with Montana veterans at the Great Falls Veterans Day celebrations, sharing remarks honoring Montanans who have served the nation.
“I want to take a moment to recognize and thank all of YOU, our Montana veterans, who decided to put country above self and serve this nation we call home. It is because of your patriotism, your sacrifices, and your bravery that we get to live in this beautiful state in our great nation, peacefully. Because of you, the United States of America stands as a beacon of hope around the world, and the American flag is recognized by people everywhere as the symbol of freedom,” Daines said in his remarks to Great Falls veterans. “May God bless you, your families, the great state of Montana and the United States of America. Happy Veterans Day!”
