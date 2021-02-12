MONTANA - Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) was used in Friday morning's Republican defense argument in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
The defense used a clip of Sen. Tester saying: "I think you need to go back-"
The full quote from 2017 is: "Even in states where Donald Trump won big that it does you any good to run away from Donald Trump, I think you need to go and punch him in the face."
For context, the defense's argument is that Trump was a "law and order" leader and Democrats, like Sen. Tester, are not. Multiple clips of Democrats were pulled.
Sen. Tester's office sent us the following statement:
Senator Tester does not condone violence in any form and took responsibility for his choice of words. But let’s be clear, this is a desperate attempt at distracting Americans from the months-long drumbeat of truly dangerous rhetoric that culminated in a violent, deadly attack at our nation’s Capitol that came within a few hundred feet of destroying our democracy. This trial is not about Republicans or Democrats, it is about holding politicians accountable to our Constitution and the rule of law.
On Thursday, Democrats used a clip of Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) from 2017 when he assaulted a reporter.