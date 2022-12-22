Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Highest snow intensities are expected Friday afternoon. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&