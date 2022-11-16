Senate Republicans choose Daines as National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman

WASHINGTON D.C. - Senate Republicans chose Sen. Steve Daines Wednesday to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
Sen. Daines and other Republican senators said the following statements in a release from his office:
I’m honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as NRSC Chairman. We are going to fight for every seat and work hard to build a lasting Senate Republican Majority,” Daines said. “The choice for Americans in 2024 will be clear: a Republican Party that will secure a stronger, brighter future for America and a Democrat Party that will take our country further down a path toward socialism. We will aggressively hold Senate Democrat candidates accountable for being out of touch with their constituents and giving unwavering support of Joe Biden’s radical and woke agenda that has led to rising prices, an energy catastrophe and a southern border crisis that is hurting every state across America.”
“Steve Daines and I were elected together and since then I’ve considered him a close friend and strong ally. Steve’s been successful when faced with tough campaigns, and he’s always been a friend and colleague you can count on when you need help. I’m confident Steve is the right man to hold Democrats accountable for their harmful policies that have led to crippling inflation, high energy prices, and a crisis at the southern border that hurts every community in America,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said.
“I am proud to support my friend and colleague Steve Daines for Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He represents the best of what our great nation has to offer and is relentless in working hard to broaden economic opportunities for our families. I'm confident that strong campaigns and quality candidates can win no matter the state. If we hope to expand our pro-growth message and build a robust infrastructure to ensure all of our candidates can win, the choice is Steve Daines,” Sen. Tim Scott said.
