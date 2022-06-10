BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Senate will cast a final vote on a bill that would expand healthcare and benefits for toxin-exposed veterans and post-9/11 combat veterans.

A release from Senator John Tester's Office said if passed, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 would develop the framework for the "establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure, expand VA’s list of service presumptions, and improve resources to support VA’s claims processing."

“In Montana, more than 60,000 veterans may have been exposed to toxic substances during their service,” Sen. Tester said in the release. “As a result of their toxic exposure, many folks have developed rare, deadly cancers, respiratory conditions, and other debilitating illnesses. Next week, the Senate will have an opportunity to do right by these folks by passing my bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. To put it simply—it’s the bill our veterans and their families deserve, and are counting on.”

The bill made it through the Senate's first procedural vote 86-12, and the final vote will happen in the days ahead.