WASHINGTON - The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution Monday night establishing National Tribal Colleges and Universities Week beginning March 13.
Both Sen. Steve Daines and Sen. Jon Tester fronted the resolution.
“Tribal Colleges and Universities play a critical role in shaping the next generation of Tribal leaders in Montana and throughout this country,” Tester said in a release from his office. “As a former public school teacher, I can say without a doubt education is key to building better futures for students and families, and Montana is fortunate to be home to seven outstanding Tribal Colleges and Universities that provide students with high quality secondary education. I’m proud to join educators, students and families across Big Sky Country in celebrating National Tribal Colleges and Universities Week as we acknowledge the great work they do for Montana every day.”
“Montana Tribal Colleges and Universities help provide young Montanans with the tools they need for successful careers and life. I’m glad to celebrate the Tribal Colleges and Universities in our great state and recognize the hard work of the students, teachers and staff that make these institutions special,” Daines said in the release from Tester's office.
According to the release, Montana has the most tribal colleges and universities in the nation with a total of seven. There are 35 tribal colleges and universities running 75 campuses across 15 states.
Every year, these institutions enroll thousands of Native American students and hundreds of non-Native students.
